WWE responds to rumors about meeting with Enzo Amore and Big Cass about NXT return

News broke this morning concerning WWE reportedly being in contact with Enzo Amore and Big Cass about a return to the company. It was specifically about returning to where they started in NXT.

However, it appears that those claims are not true.

The original report came from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The newsletter reported that the two sides had been discussing a return to NXT and there was no word on whether or not Enzo and Cass had accepted the deal.

With NXT coming to USA Network next month with an expanded two-hour show, there might be a desire to bring in some talent that mainstream fans would recognize to help boost initial ratings.

Enzo Amore and Big Cass are two recognizable names and were massively popular when they were in WWE last.

However, WWE actually responded to these rumors and shot them all down.

According to PWInsider, WWE officials said there is “no basis” at all to the rumors that they are talking to Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

Big Cass was fired from WWE due to what some say was self-destructive behavior in the company. Cass himself has admitted to the problems and has since suffered a stroke and ended up getting in the best shape of his career to try to regain his wrestling career.

Enzo Amore was fired from WWE due to legal issues where he was accused of sexual assault and hid it from WWE. The termination was said to be because he did not tell WWE about the legal problems, even though the case was dropped.

Using the names nZo and CaZXL, the two have shown up on both the indie scene as well as in an angle at a Ring of Honor show where they were in the audience and began brawling with the Briscoe Brothers.

That angle went nowhere.

Don’t expect them back in WWE as officials say there have been no talks at all between either side.