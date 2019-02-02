WWE reportedly introducing a new faction on SmackDown Live with a surprising babyface turn

The Andrade and Rey Mysterio feud is rumored to end in a new faction. Pic credit: WWE

The WWE has been tweaking their product since the New Year and they seem to be pushing stars the fans are interested in as they might be preparing for another change — this one by creating a faction on SmackDown Live.

For the last month, the feud between Andrade Cien Almas (just known as Andrade) and Rey Mysterio has been hot and heavy. The two Luchadore wrestlers have been turning in fantastic matches and there might be an end in sight.

Andrade and Rey Mysterio forming a WWE faction

According to Wrestle Talk, this feud might lead to the two men becoming partners and starting a new Latino babyface faction on SmackDown Live.

This could be huge for Andrade. He was a former NXT champion before coming to SmackDown Live and then spent more time off of television in 2018 than he did on it. However, recent matches have Vince McMahon very impressed in the Mexican superstar.

The one thing holding back Andrade is the fact he does not speak English. His mouthpiece is Zelina Vega, who is a perfect heel manager.

However, if the WWE wants to turn Andrade babyface, they can always have Rey Mysterio do the talking for a new faction.

According to PWInsider there is talk within #WWE officials on turning Andrade babyface.



The plan would be for Andrade to join Rey Mysterio and Sin Cara for a new three man stable on the #SmackdownLive brand. pic.twitter.com/ZRsBs6bhKv — Broken but Glorious (@BBGWPod) January 25, 2019

This isn’t just supposed to be a tag team either. Sin Cara is rumored to be joining the faction as well — which is good since he is also not a great English speaker.

As a reminder, this is not the original Sin Cara (Mystico) who left the WWE in 2013. This is Hunico, a former NXT star who took over the role of the masked Luchadore.

The team would likely be like New Day and Lucha House Party, where any two of the wrestlers could compete under their banner.