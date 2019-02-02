WWE reportedly decides the WrestleMania 35 main event

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey will main event WrestleMania 35. Pic credit: WWE

There has been a lot of rumors about what match will be the WrestleMania 35 main event and close out the show this year.

The big idea of WrestleMania is to close out the “wrestling year” with a high moment that fans can remember forever. Then, the next night on Monday Night Raw, the WWE kicks off their new year.

That makes the final match very important because it wraps up an entire year of storytelling and it needs to be the match that fans most want to see — and hopefully has an end that will satisfy them and make them want more.

The WrestleMania 35 main event

There are only two matches scheduled for WrestleMania 35 right now.

Brock Lesnar will put his WWE Universal Championship on the line against Seth Rollins and Ronda Rousey will put her Raw women’s title on the line against Becky Lynch.

Other matches will see the world championship (currently held by Daniel Bryan), Asuka defending her SmackDown women’s title, a possible Undertaker match, and more.

According to Sports Illustrated, the WWE has decided to have Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch main event WrestleMania 35.

Ronnie, wish The Man a happy birthday you little weirdo. pic.twitter.com/Tei29bCRRI — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 30, 2019

This is huge. No women’s match has ever worked the main event of a WrestleMania — considered the most important WWE PPV of the year.

With that said, take a look at the Royal Rumble. No one got a louder pop that Becky Lynch when she came out during the women’s Royal Rumble match and then won it.

On Monday Night Raw, when Ronda Rousey came to the ring, the loud cheers she usually gets were boos and fans were chanting for Becky Lynch.

When Becky came out, and while Ronda was dressing her down, the fans cheered wildly for Lynch and booed Rousey.

When Daniel Bryan came out on SmackDown Live and asked who won at the Royal Rumble (meaning him over AJ Styles), the fans all started chanting “Becky.”

No one has gotten cheers this loud since the highlight of Daniel Bryan’s original rise. It is comparable to CM Punk and the ovations that Stone Cold Steve Austin used to get.

Becky Lynch is a star — she went over naturally with the crowd — and she deserves to work the main event of WrestleMania 35. With her opponent being Ronda Rousey, it looks like the WWE will make that happen.