WWE re-signs another tag team to a long-term, big-money contract

WWE continues to sign stars to long-term deals with major bumps in pay, even for those that they rarely use. The latest is Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who both have re-upped with WWE.

Wrestler Observer Radio reported this morning that Gallows and Anderson both signed new five-year deals with a major bump in pay. They previously turned down a $500,000 a year deal.

Per a #WWE source, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson signed new five-year deals in the last 24 hours, with a significant raise. Others had reported it was done earlier this week, but source noted they didn't even receive a contract until this past Monday. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) July 6, 2019

Anderson and Gallows have barely been used in WWE for the past year, but they not only got the new deals but a new angle to work.

AJ Styles turned heel on Monday Night Raw this week and teamed with Gallows and Anderson to beat down Ricochet and reform The Club (which was the original Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling).

This is similar to what WWE did when The Revival looked to leave and WWE re-signed them to big long-term deals and immediately made them champions. The Usos also got new long-term deals and a title reign.

Dave Meltzer said that these deals, as well as others where WWE signed names like Mike Kanellis and Jinder Mahal to new long-term deals, to be a case of not wanting to lose anyone with AEW starting up.

Meltzer said that WWE wants to lock people into long-term deals to keep the free-agent talent pool shallow of any name brand wrestler and they also won’t likely fire anyone unless it is for major disciplinary reasons.