WWE RAW Superstar could return at Royal Rumble 2020

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble is about two weeks away, and there are all sorts of rumors popping up as far as who might win the matches. As of Saturday, there’s also a possible spoiler for one WWE superstar that may return from injury to compete at the event.

Superstar returning from injury at Rumble?

According to Wrestling Inc, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer recently indicated that Nia Jax may finally make her return after recovering from injury. Meltzer’s comment about Jax arrived as a fan asked him if Ruby Riott or Nia would be returning.

“Not sure but Nia timetable last I heard made that at least a possibility,” Meltzer responded to the fan’s question.

Last April, Nia Jax had to have double knee surgery. Over the course of her recovery, updates arrived that she was ahead of schedule. In June, a report came out that she should be able to compete by the Royal Rumble in 2020. However, there was no official confirmation of that.

Last month, it was reported that Nia was putting in work at the WWE Performance Center, so it’s possible she’s on pace for a Rumble appearance.

Jax competed at the 2019 Royal Rumble in Phoenix, Arizona. She was not only part of the Women’s Royal Rumble match, but also entered the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Nia entered the women’s match as the No. 29 competitor and was eliminated at No. 28 by the eventual winner, Becky Lynch. For the men’s match, Nia came in as the No. 30 competitor. Rey Mysterio eliminated her at No. 24 from the match.

So far, only Charlotte Flair has been confirmed as a competitor in what’s expected to be a 30-woman Royal Rumble match. It has also been reported, but not confirmed, that the match will feature 10 RAW superstars, 10 SmackDown superstars, and 10 superstars from the NXT roster.

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble takes place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas on Sunday, January 26.