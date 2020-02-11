Shayna Baszler shows up on WWE Monday Night Raw and sets up major WrestleMania match

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

The biggest rumors concerning the WWE women and WrestleMania was that Charlotte Flair was going to challenge NXT Champion Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch would face Shayna Baszler.

That looks to be exactly what is going to happen.

Last week on NXT on USA Network, Charlotte showed up and disrespected the women before Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair attacked her, defending NXT’s name.

Now, Shayna Baszler showed up on Monday Night Raw and laid out Becky Lynch.

WrestleMania: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler for WWE Raw title

Becky Lynch was battling Asuka in a rematch from their Royal Rumble bout. In that match, Lynch beat Asuka for the first time and the result was the same on Monday Night Raw.

Read More Rusev calls out WWE fans for negativity following Raw wedding angle

While Lynch said that her goal was to make Asuka a monster again, instead she pushed her back down the card — albeit in an amazing match.

Not only that but the events after the match showed that Asuka is finished with the Raw title scene and can get back to her work as one-half of the tag team champions again.

After the match ended, Shayna Baszler ran in and attacked Becky Lynch.

Baszler took Lynch down and then took out her mouthpiece and bit a chunk out of Lynch’s neck.

♠ SHAYNA CAME TO PLAY. ♠@QoSBaszler is on #Raw making a STATEMENT at the expense of @BeckyLynchWWE! pic.twitter.com/YWadnRnNpB — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 11, 2020

Shayna Baszler left while officials came in to help Lynch.

It looks like Baszler has moved to Monday Night Raw and this will be the Raw women’s title match at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for WWE NXT title

The biggest surprise, although we reported it here already, Charlotte Flair has chosen to use her Royal Rumble win to challenge Rhea Ripley for the NXT Championship.

Ripley came to Raw to dare Charlotte to challenge her but Flair left without a word. Charlotte then went to NXT but didn’t say yes. instead insulting Bianca Belair.

With the words “We are NXT,” Ripley and Belair took out Charlotte.

Ripley defends her title against Belair at the next NXT TakeOver event this Sunday, and don’t be surprised if Charlotte shows up at that event to finally make her challenge.

Rhea Ripley will defend her NXT title against Charlotte at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania: Bayley vs. ? for WWE SmackDown title

Finally, there is Bayley.

There is no telling what WWE has planned for her. She beat Lacey Evans at Royal Rumble and will face Carmela next in a title defense.

What people need to keep in mind is that Bayley has talked a little about Sasha Banks recently, but will they turn one of them babyface?

If there is one multi-person match for a women’s title, it might be the SmackDown title with Laxey Evans, Naomi and maybe Sasha Banks in a Fatal Four-Way at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania takes place on April 5 at 7/6c on WWE Network.