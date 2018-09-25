WWE Raw news: The real reason Baron Corbin shaved his head

When Baron Corbin came up to the main roster from WWE NXT he had long hair with a receding hairline but when he got his recent push on WWE Raw, he shaved his head.

The move made Corbin more “corporate” in look and that fit in perfectly with the “Constable” persona that he took on and the role of general manager.

According to the Daily Star, it was Vince McMahon that told Corbin he wanted him to shave his head. Since Corbin shaved his head at the behest of McMahon, he skyrocketed in screen time.

According to the reports, McMahon wanted Baron Corbin to look different. Corbin himself wanted to look more like Marvel Comics movie characters like The Punisher or Thanos and he was already tired of his long hair.

“It’s cool and it’s been a lot of fun to have the change and I think it’s a good evolution,” Corbin said.

In WWE NXT, Baron Corbin was a smashmouth wrestler and fans would often count down the time on his matches as he would often win in less than a minute. When he was called up, Corbin experienced some mid-card success.

Reports indicate that Baron Corbin is one of Vince McMahon’s favorite wrestlers on the roster. He won the Money in the Bank, although he lost in his cash-in. He won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, although that amounted to little.

His biggest success was as the United States Champion.

However, with his shaved head at the behest of Vince McMahon, Baron Corbin looks to be really moving up on WWE Raw. He got a Universal Championship match last week and competed against The Shield this week.

“[The new persona] is cool and it’s been a lot of fun to have the change and I think it’s a good evolution,” Corbin said. “It’s one of those things you have to put everything into.”