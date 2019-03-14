WWE promotes Jeff Jarrett into full-time executive role, will reportedly be ‘very influential’ in creative

14th March 2019 6:00 PM ET

Jeff Jarrett re-signed with WWE recently and was re-introduced to the fans through an on-screen feud and some matches with Elias.

However, that was just a way of bringing Jarrett back into the fan’s minds. In truth, WWE hired Jarrett to work behind-the-scenes as part of creative.

Now, it turns out it is much larger than that.

Jeff Jarrett’s WWE role

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jeff Jarrett will not only have an executive level role in WWE but he will become one of the most influential voices behind-the-scenes.

His status will put him right below the level of names like Triple H, Road Dogg, Michael Hayes, Dave Kapoor and Ed Koskey. Paul Heyman was also mentioned as someone with a lot of influence behind-the-scenes these days as well.

Jarrett will be what was referred to as a “key guy” who is “very influential” in creative and storylines.

Along with Jeff Jarrett, some of his friends from TNA Impact Wrestling have also joined WWE in creative roles, including Sonjay Dutt and Abyss.

What does Jeff Jarrett bring to WWE?

Jeff Jarrett started his own wrestling promotion when he left WWE called TNA Impact Wrestling. He built it into the number two wrestling promotion in the United States for a few years.

When he sold controlling interest to Panda Energy, they ended up taking control of the company and pushed Jarrett out.

Despite that, Jeff Jarrett remained a very influential man behind-the-scenes and someone respected by many wrestlers, including major WWE stars like AJ Styles.

Many young stars today grew up watching Jeff Jarrett and that gives him some authority when working with them in the future.