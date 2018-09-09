WWE planning to celebrate a huge milestone moment on Monday Night Raw

The WWE is planning to honor a huge moment from WWE history on Monday Night Raw next week.

Mick Foley will return to Monday Night Raw as the company will commemorate the infamous Hell in a Cell match. That was where Foley took two of the biggest bumps in professional wrestling history.

It makes little sense because the event happened on June 28, 1998. While it is officially 20 years old this year, this is almost three months late to honor the match.

Of course, there is another reason. Mick Foley is coming out to talk about the moment is that Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman will battle inside a Hell in a Cell structure this month at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Foley has done this before, warning people that the structure can change a person’s life forever – and not in a good way.

At the Hell in a Cell event with Mick Foley and The Undertaker, Foley was thrown off the top of the cell and through an announcer’s table in the first spot. He then climbed back to the top and was slammed through the roof and into the ring. The move knocked him unconscious and put a tooth through his nose – all in front of his young children.

Mick Foley is there to talk to Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman about how dangerous this cell really is. Although neither man likely cares.

There is another interesting arrival on Monday Night Raw this week. Triple H will show up to answer The Undertaker’s ominous warning to Shawn Michaels from last week.

With Michaels rumored to come out of retirement to team with Triple H against The Undertaker and a mystery opponent in Saudi Arabia later this year, would Foley consider “one more match?”