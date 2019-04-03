WWE planning surprise guest to ‘shut up’ Elias at WrestleMania 35

It seems WWE has no idea what to do with Elias. He was a top heel, became a face shortly after Roman Reigns leukemia announcement, and then became a heel again with no explanation.

Now, as WrestleMania 35 approaches, Elias has no match and has just been announced as the musical guest for the WWE event.

However, WWE has been sitting something up for a couple of months now. Every time that Elias comes out and starts to perform for the crowd, someone interrupts him.

Anyone who pays attention knows that a musical performance at WrestleMania 35 will not end well for Elias, but who will interrupt his performance?

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, there are plans for someone major to come out to interrupt Elias and his performance at WrestleMania 35. Meltzer also said that this is a surprise that will be kept close to the vest until the wrestler comes out.

There are rumors that it could be John Cena, who has signed for a match but WWE has not announced that he will even be at WrestleMania 35 yet. There are also rumors it could be Undertaker, who also isn’t advertised, or Bray Wyatt, who is in NYC just in time for the show.

Another big rumor is that The Rock could finally come out and have the long-awaited showdown with Elias — guitar in hand.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 at 7/6c on WWE Network.