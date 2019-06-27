WWE places Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff in charge of creative on Raw and SmackDown Live

In shocking news, WWE has made massive changes at the top of their company. Vince McMahon has created two new positions titled Executive Directors for both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live and hired Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff to fill those roles.

The news came directly from WWE itself.

These positions will put Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff in charge of the creative development of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.

Paul Heyman will be the new man in charge of creative on Monday Night Raw. Eric Bischoff will run SmackDown Live.

The two men are also in charge of integration across all platforms and lines of business as WWE said they want to “continuously reinvent its global brand while providing two distinct creative processes for its flagship shows.”

Paul Heyman previously created ECW in the ’90s and created a brand that had a massive loyal fanbase but his business sense was lacking, causing it to eventually go bankrupt.

Heyman also worked on the WWE creative team for a period of time.

Eric Bischoff ran creative at WCW when he created the nWo and beat Monday Night Raw in the ratings for a year. However, when Time Warner purchased WCW and began to make demands and changes, Bischoff soon found himself out of power.

Bischoff came to WWE but only worked as an on-screen performer and never worked in a creative sense for the company.

More information will be provided as this news continues to break.