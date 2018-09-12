WWE owner Vince McMahon and Bret Hart’s 2010 Raw confrontation exposed one of the ugliest displays in professional wrestling history

WWE has long been the leading promotion in professional wrestling, but in recent years fans have begun to grow tired of the company’s brand of “Sports Entertainment.” How did professional wrestling evolve from the days of Harley Race, Verne Gagne, Gorgeous George, Dusty Rhodes, and Ric Flair, when wrestlers were tough guys and the matches were “real” to Screwjobs, Mr. McMahon, and the XFL? And, how did professional wrestling change from talented performers fighting for gold and glory in the squared circle to the disgusting display the WWE presented on Raw on February 1, 2010?

The final descent into the era of “Sports Entertainment” can probably be traced to The Kliq’s infamous “Curtain Call” on May 19, 1996, when Shawn Michaels, Razor Ramon, Diesel, and Triple H all embraced in the ring after Michaels defeated Diesel to retain the WWE title. When two faces and two two heels hugged it oot in front of a sold out house in Madison Square Garden, Kayfabe was effectively dead and the man behind the curtain was finally and forever exposed.

That man behind the curtain is billionaire business genius and WWE majority shareholder, Vince McMahon Jr., the son of legendary wrestling promoter Vince McMahon Sr., a hard edged character from the Territory days of early to mid-20th Century. Vince Jr. took over the WWF from his dad with the ambition of building a national promotion, and after a lawsuit by the World Wildlife Fund over the company’s initials, the WWF became the WWE.

Legend has it that Vince Sr. wanted to preserve the territory system, in which different promotions carved out different sections of the United States as their domain, and although they occasionally shared talent, each company had their own group of featured wrestlers. Vince Jr. had a global vision for the company and after the death of Vince Sr., he slowly expanded the WWE into a ‘Sports Entertainment” conglomerate. As a result, the vast majority of superstar wrestlers work for the WWE, and most of the original promotions are out of business.

There is one other thread that ties our tale together, and that is the strange insistence of a billionaire businessman to regularly performer as a professional wrestler. While Vince Jr. has spent his entire adult life working out in the gym and he still has a bodybuilder’s physique in his early 70’s, it is well-known in wrestling circles that Vince Sr. refused to allow his son to wrestle. Vince Jr. was welcome to help run the business, but that was to be his only role.

Fast forward to 2010, and as wrestling fans everywhere know, Vince Jr. certainly did not obey his father’s wishes. The Mr. McMahon character was now running roughshod over the WWE, and Vince’s muscle bound alter ego had even won the ECW and WWF World Championships. Fans were treated to his feuds with Stone Cold Steve Austin, the “Battle of the Billionaires” against Donald Trump, in which the loser, Vince, had his head shaved at WrestleMania XXIII, and many episodes of “You’re Fired” and Vince forcing wrestlers to “Kiss my Ass” in the middle of the ring to keep their jobs.

Fans were already beginning to grumble about the lack of focus on actual wrestling in the WWE and the emphasis on “Sports Entertainment,” when an incident occurred on Raw on February 1, 2010 that may best highlight just how far the world of professional wrestling under the leadership of Vince McMahon Jr. has fallen into depravity and utter vileness.

On this particular episode of Raw, hosted by non other than William Shatner, there was a major segment that featured Bret Hart. As wrestling fans will certainly remember, Bret, who is considered on of the greatest wrestlers in the history of the sport, was the victim of a legitimate screwjob, when on November 9, 1997, at the Molson Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, the referee changed the finish of the match and gave the victory to Shawn Michaels.

Bret Hart was the WWF World Heavyweight Champion, and he had recently signed a contract to leave the company for rival promotion, WCW. There has always been a tradition in professional wrestling that when a champion leaves a promotion, he or she drops the title before they leave, and although Bret was willing to drop the title, he didn’t want to do it in front of his Canadian home crowd. Vince was afraid Bret wouldn’t keep his word and he would show up on TBS network at a WCW show with the WWF belt, so he came up with a plan to take the belt from Bret without his knowledge.

The match was supposed to end in a disqualification, but in the end, Bret lost in front of a hometown crowd, and all hell broke lose. Bret spit in Vince’s face at ringside after the bell, and he later knocked McMahon unconscious with one punch in the locker room. This very ugly and real incident was to be a disturbing feature of the encounter between Vince and Bret on Raw in 2010.

Hart had. for reasons only known to him and the WWE, had decided to do another storyline with the WWE, despite the screwjob, and even making peace with the WWE in 2006 to become a member of the WWE Hall of Fame. A month prior to the Raw appearance, he received a beatdown at Vince’s hands on Raw, and he returned on Feb 1 to in what he claimed was a final attempt to make peace with the company and Vince.

Bret was introduced to a cheering crowd by fellow Canadian, William Shatner, and he made a brief speech to express his feeling about the situation with the WWE. He then demanded that Vince come to the ring and face him. Vince appeared, did his evil boss bit, and then tore into Bret, insulting his career, his appearance, and even insulted Bret Hart’s father, the late Stu Hart a beloved, legendary wrestling promoter and trainer, that Vince had promised to induct into the 2010 Hall of Fame.

In typical WWE fashion, Vince ended his rant by informing Bret that he would not be inducting his dad into the Hall of Fame “because he doesn’t deserve it.” As usual in these situations, Bret started stomp the stuffing out of Vince and as Hart was about to apply his finishing move , the Sharpshooter, on Vince, Bret was attacked from behind by Batista, a 300 pound muscular monster.

At this point, things got ugly, and crossed the line from professional wrestling into what can only be described as an atrocious display that helped taint the image of professional wrestling forever. As Batista held up a now defenseless Bret Hart, Vince proceeded to scream that he was “VINCE MCMAHON” and then in a replay of Montreal, Vince spit a huge wad of saliva in Bret’s face. For his part, Bret played it up as if he was now crushed and beyond repair, with a look on his face that either said, “I Quit” or “Why the hell did I ever agree to allow this disgusting degradation of my life, my career, and even my family.”

There are two factors that are both crucial to consider that takes this incident from another WWE scripted event into the realm of truly awful behavior. While we do understand that there are legitimate storylines in professional wrestling, and they often involve people being insulted and attacked unfairly, both verbally and physically, Bret Hart suffered a very legitimate, life threatening stoke on June 24, 2002. And as wrestling fans know, tragically, on May 23, 1999, Bret’s younger brother, WWE superstar Owen Hart, died in the ring at a WWE PPV after falling 78 feet to his death in front of 16, 472 horrified fans.

Why Bret Hart ever agreed to the the February 1, 2010 segment, and his subsequent humiliation, we may never know? While he did eventually get his storyline revenge by crushing and humiliating Vince McMahon in the match at WreslteMania XXVI, and he was well paid for his participation, for many fans, including this writer, the incident on Raw was one of the ugliest low points in the history of the WWE.

As I watched Vince spit in Bret’s face, and I saw Hart’s look of utter defeat, I could only think of Stu Hart one of the proudest men who ever walked the face of this good earth. I thought of Owen falling to his death in the Kemper Arena, breathing his last breath in the middle of the ring as paramedics worked frantically to save him. I remembered the photographs of a broken Bret Hart in a wheelchair after a stroke, wondering if he would ever walk again. I then turned off my television, and I didn’t watch WWE wrestling again two full years.