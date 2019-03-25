WWE officially announces which match will main event WrestleMania 35

25th March 2019 2:28 PM ET

WWE was not clear on who would main event WrestleMania 35, despite all signs pointing to Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair.

The company even released a poll for fans, asking which match they wanted to see work the main event the biggest WWE show of the year.

The fans were clear with their votes, with 79 percent asking for the Raw women’s title match to be the main event of WrestleMania 35 with only 21 percent wanting to see Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar in that spot.

WWE listened.

WWE announced that the Raw women’s championship match would be the main event of WrestleMania 35 — the first time women have ever worked the main event of the biggest WWE PPV of the year.

Becky Lynch was happy about the decision and took to Twitter to talk about how hard she has worked and how thankful she is to the fans who wanted to see this match as the top on at WrestleMania 35.

I ran my mouth, put in the miles, took the bumps and entertained the people till they couldn’t deny me any longer. It’s an emotional day just knowing I get to smash Ronnie and Char in front of the whole world on the biggest stage possible. To the people: THANK YOU. #IAMTHEMAN pic.twitter.com/XKRhMNdz5A — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 25, 2019

It was a clear choice for the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Ronda Rousey is a former UFC champion and arguably the biggest name in WWE for casual fans. Charlotte Flair puts on the best women’s matches in the company and has for the past four years. Becky Lynch is one of the most popular stars in the company — men or women.

Now, they get a chance to become the first women to ever headline a WrestleMania event.

WrestleMania 3 streams live on April 7 at 7/6c on WWE Network.