WWE officially announces Saudi Arabia return in June, Goldberg announced to appear

Some of the most controversial moments for WWE in 2018 was their two trips to Saudi Arabia. However, WWE seems content in their relationship with the Kingdom and they announced today their return on June 7.

In the announcement, WWE revealed they will hold a WWE Network special from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, June 7, at 8 p.m. AST.

Announced to appear on the card is WWE Hall of Fame superstar Bill Goldberg as well as Brock Lesnar.

WWE Superstars return to Jeddah on Friday, June 7. https://t.co/249hgsrryW pic.twitter.com/IXMLXXFz4b — WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2019

This comes as no surprise as Wrestling Inc reported that the WWE fourth-quarter revenue report indicates that the company made between $40 to $45 million from the combined shows in Saudi Arabia and Australia in that quarter.

The money made from The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia earlier in the year was a reported revenue of $48.7 million.

WWE will likely hold two events this year in Saudi Arabia as well as part of their 10-year deal with the Kingdom. The second is reported to happen in November.

The move was met with backlash from many fans who watched WWE strike a deal with Saudi Arabia despite the Kingdom’s long-standing poor treatment of women. With WWE pushing their women’s evolution, they can’t send their female superstars to perform at these events due to Saudi Arabian refusal to allow women to work.

The Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has started to change things in the Kingdom but there were still no women wrestling on either show last year.

The second show took place shortly after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and WWE chose to hold their event anyway, which caused more fans to speak out.