WWE officially announces NXT move to live TV on USA Network, Triple H comments on move

WWE has made it official. NXT is moving to USA Network on Wednesday nights. The first episode will air on Sept. 18 and it will be the first time the show will air live nationwide outside of WWE Network.

NXT will officially move from one hour to a two-hour show and be live every Wednesday. It will air at 8/7c on USA Network and go head-to-head with AEW on TNT that night.

This is huge because AEW and NXT have the same ground fanbase, thanks to their more indie wrestling roots. This theoretically could reboot the classic Monday Night Wars, but on Wednesday nights on a smaller scale.

In the press release, Vince McMahon said that he hopes that they can eventually monetize WWE NXT on the level of a Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live.

With Paul Heyman in charge on Monday Night Raw and Eric Bischoff running SmackDown Live, this move might show why WWE never considered Triple H for one of those positions. Triple H has run NXT since it moved to WWE Network.

In an interview with Triple H about the move, he spoke about the move to USA Network.

“It’s been a crazy journey and something I don’t think most people thought would ever happen,” Triple H said. “This was kind of the vision of it. From starting out with a partnership with Full Sale University and having to bring in main roster stars to have enough people to put the show on each week.

“We got to the point where they didn’t want to see those main roster stars anymore to where we stopped calling it main roster. NXT was becoming white-hot when we didn’t have a distribution home for it.”

Triple H pointed out that they had the first live show on WWE Network with a TakeOver event. They then sold out TakeOver’s a year later and then all over the globe.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Triple H said. “I couldn’t be more proud.”