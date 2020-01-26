WWE NXT World’s Collide recap, results, grades: United States vs. United Kingdom

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

Typically, the weekend of The Royal Rumble, NXT has a TakeOver event. However, NXT is starting to have their TakeOvers on weekends without a WWE PPV taking place.

As a result, this year before the Royal Rumble is World’s Collide. This event sees the stars from NXT in the United States take on wrestlers from NXT UK.

There are two title matches, one beloved tag team reuniting for one night only, and an eight-man main event match.

Here is a look at the WWE World’s Collide recap, results, and grades.

WWE NXT World’s Collide Results

Pre-show match: Kay Lee Ray (UK) beat Mia Yim (NXT) (** 1/2)

Finn Balor (NXT) beat Ilja Dragunov (UK) (***)

Cruiserweight Championship : Jordan Devlin (UK) beat Angel Garza (NXT), Swerve Scott (NXT), and Travis Banks (UK) (*** 1/2)

: Jordan Devlin (UK) beat Angel Garza (NXT), Swerve Scott (NXT), and Travis Banks (UK) (*** 1/2) #DIY (NXT) beat Mustache Mountain (UK) (**** 1/5)

NXT Women’s Championship : Rhea Ripley (NXT) beat Toni Storm (UK) (** 1/2)

: Rhea Ripley (NXT) beat Toni Storm (UK) (** 1/2) Imperium (NXT UK) beat Undisputed Era (NXT) (*****)

WWE NXT World’s Collide Review

It was quite shocking to see that the opening match of the official event (there was one pre-match) was a Finn Balor match. Balor, from Ireland, is still popular in the U.K., even as a heel.

It was funny too since Nigel McGuinness said that Finn Balor lost his edge when he worked on SmackDown and Raw, proving that NXT might be the place to be for great wrestling action.

His opponent was Russian Ilja Dragunov, and the announcers sold this as a dream match. The match was pretty good, lasting a decent amount of time and showing the Dragunov is going to be a star.

Up next was the four-way for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Isaiah Scott (NXT), Jordan Devlin (UK), and Travis Banks (UK) challenged Angel Garza (NXT) for the title.

This match was, as expected, balls-to-the-walls action with all four guys turning in amazing performances.

It also ended with a moment no one saw coming as Jordan Devlin pinned Angel Garza and the WWE Cruiserweight Championship is now in the hands of an NXT UK superstar.

I've grafted 18 long years for a moment like this and you better believe me, I'm only just getting started. #WorldsCollide pic.twitter.com/82L3GpA6G8 — Jordan Devlin (@Jordan_Devlin1) January 26, 2020

Up next was an exciting match. Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano reformed #DIY for one more match, this time against the popular NXT UK team of Mustache Mountain (Trent Seven and Tyler Bate).

That match started out with the two teams playing around, messing with each other, but when things heated up, this his Match of the Night levels. Mustache Mountain looked like they were going to win, and it was believable, but it was #DIY picking up the win.

That match was amazing and is the best match in 2020 so far.

In a great side moment, Dakota Kai was at ringside for the event and then Tegan Nox attacked her from behind. This was revenge for War Games when Kai betrayed Nox and turned on her.

Officials had to separate them.

Up next is Rhea Ripley putting her NXT title on the line against Toni Storm. This match as a strong history, as Storm is who beat Ripley for the NXT UK women’s title.

Honestly, for a title match, this had little danger of Ripley losing the title and the two didn’t do much, considering their past history.

The main event was the eight-man match between NXT’s Undisputed Era and NXT UK’s Imperium.

The match had a scary moment early when Alexander Wolfe appeared to fall to an injury after a Bobby Fish kick and he had to be helped from the ring. Fish and Undisputed Era didn’t do anything during this moment, indicating that it was a real injury.

This match was even better than the #DIY vs. Mustache Mountain match. Even with the injury, these men turned in an amazing match and just went full throttle from start to finish.

Walter is a beast and he proved it in this match.

Undefeated Era has been the top of the mountain for a long time but tonight was all Imperium.

This was a five-star match and a complete banger.