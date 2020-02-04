WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley shows up on Raw, challenges Charlotte Flair

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

Charlotte Flair came out on Monday Night Raw and said that she was going to name who she planned to challenge at WrestleMania after winning the Royal Rumble.

However, after she said she is a 10-time champion and has beaten both Becky Lynch and Bayley, the music kicked in and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley interrupted her.

Rhea Ripley challenges Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley came into the ring and stood face-to-face with Charlotte Flair.

Ripley then cut a promo, saying that it is true that Charlotte Flair had beaten Becky Lynch and Bayley.

However, she then pointed out the fact that Charlotte Flair has never beaten Rhea Ripley. This fact isn’t because Ripley is in NXT and Charlotte is on Raw.

Read More Did The Fiend Bray Wyatt show up at WWE Clash of Champions?

Rhea Ripley beat Charlotte Flair.

It was a triple-threat match on Friday Night SmackDown on Fox before the Survivor Series. It was Ripley vs. Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks. Charlotte had Sasha in the Figure Eight and Ripley slipped under to pin Charlotte’s shoulders to the mat.

NXT then went on to win at Survivor Series.

Now, Rhea Ripley wants Charlotte Flair to challenge her for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship at WrestleMania.

Charlotte’s only answer was “woooo” before leaving.

The women’s titles at WrestleMania

There will be NXT stars at WrestleMania this year. That is almost assured.

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship has already been heavily rumored before Ripley ever showed up on Monday Night Raw.

But, what about the other two champions?

According to rumors, Shayna Baszler was supposed to win the Royal Rumble match but WWE changed it to Charlotte at the last minute. This should allow Charlotte to put out the challenge for Ripley.

Meanwhile, most people expect Shayna Baszler to make her move up to Monday Night Raw where she will likely challenge Becky Lynch for the Monday Night Raw Women’s Championship.

There is no word on what WWE has planned for Bayley.

While it seemed Bayley vs. Lacey Evans could work, Bayley beat her pretty clearly at Royal Rumble and a rematch at WrestleMania seems a bit much.

Bayley vs. Sasha Banks is a possibility. However, Bayley has established herself as a heel with a terrible attitude and Sasha Banks proved in 2019 that she is always best as a heel. If they fight, who is the babyface?

Rhea Ripley next defends her NXT title at TakeOver Portland against Bianca Belair, who turned in a game-changing performance at Royal Rumble.