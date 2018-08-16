WWE NXT TV recap and grades: NXT prepares for NXT TakeOver Brooklyn 4

The superstars of NXT have one week before they head into Brooklyn for their huge NXT TakeOver Brooklyn 4 event, and tonight’s episode of NXT TV was their go-home show for the big event.

The episode starts off with a tribute to the fallen Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart.

After this, the announcers talk about the injury and surgery that former NXT champion Aleister Black underwent, which means he won’t be in the title match on Saturday for NXT TakeOver Brooklyn 4.

The NXT title match is now Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano in a Last Man Standing match.

That will be a great match, but I was hoping that they would save this for WrestleMania weekend to force Gargano to chase the title.

The Street Profits beat The Mighty (2 Stars)

The Street Profits really need to have some good showings in order to get into the title hunt or they will keep treading water.

The match went about six minutes with the Profits picking up the win. These are two decent teams but they have to step up or the War Raiders will roar right past them.

Kairi Sane beat Aliyah (2 Stars)

Much like the Street Profits and the tag team scene, the women’s scene on NXT needs to work on building up the next generation of stars and Kairi Sane is the person to ride here. With the title match with Shayna Baszler on Saturday, Sane dominated here and won easily with a tap out victory.

EC3 and Velveteen Dream face off

If there is one constant, it is that the Velveteen Dream will always deliver on NXT TakeOver events.

This Saturday, his opponent is EC3 — and if it is like most Dream performances, he will blow the roof off and lose. Here the two poked insults at each other before they started to fight and EC3 stood tall at the end.

On a side note — while Aleister Black needed surgery, NXT is using the idea that someone attacked him and took him out and they are leaving it a mystery as to who it was and listed 22 suspects (!!!).

Tyler Bate beat Roderick Strong (4 Stars)

On Saturday at NXT TakeOver Brooklyn 4, The Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly) will defend their titles against Mustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven). The two teams have traded the titles back and forth already and the Brits want to win them again.

This is a one-on-one match between Strong and Bate to tease that title match. The match was not a long one, only checking in at eight minutes, but as expected with these two men, it was a great one. it was fast moving and Bate won with the Tyler Driver 97.

This is going to be a great match on Saturday night and could steal the entire show.