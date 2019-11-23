WWE NXT TakeOver WarGames rumors: Huge superstar could return for Survivor Series weekend event

On Saturday, fans will finally get to see what goes down at the 2019 WWE NXT TakeOver War Games pay-per-view.

One of the biggest mysteries surrounding the event is Team Ciampa which is currently lacking a team member heading into their big match. However, some major WWE NXT TakeOver WarGames rumors have been circulating about who might return to fill that spot.

Former champion returning t0 NXT TakeOver?

At WWE’s NXT TakeOver event, there will be two WarGames matches. One of those features the first-ever women’s matchup with Team Ripley vs. Team Baszler. However, the second match will have the kings of WarGames matches the Undisputed Era.

The foursome will take on a team led by Tommaso Ciampa, which also features Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic.

That leaves Team Ciampa down by one member. WWE has been saving this fourth and final member of Ciampa’s team as what appears to be a major surprise.

Right now, rumors are circulating that it could be John Morrison who makes his return. Morrison, real name John Hennigan, signed with WWE this past September.

There are also rumors that Morrison could surprise everyone at the WWE Survivor Series PPV on Sunday night in Chicago. A report from Wrestling News suggests that WWE may not be as keen on sending former WWE stars straight to Raw or SmackDown upon their returns, though.

Multiple championships, impressive ring skills

Morrison hasn’t participated in a WWE match since 2011 when he faced his former partner The Miz on Raw. As part of the Falls Count Anywhere match outcome, Miz would use a Skull-Crushing Finale on the steel stage. After the match, Morrison was taken out by stretcher in his last appearance. WWE would eventually acknowledge his contract ended.

He’d go on to compete on the Independent circuit and within both Lucha Underground and TNA Impact. However, his signing this past September seems to have him ready for a big surprise return to the WWE ring.

For some fans, this would be an entertaining surprise, and even for those not familiar with John Morrison’s work. Morrison was initially known for being part of the tag-team MNM which featured Joey Mercury as his tag partner and Melina as their ringside valet. He’d eventually transition to WWE’s ECW program and form a tag team with The Miz, but also competed for the ECW Championship multiple times.

He ended up a three-time Intercontinental Champion, four-time WWE Tag Team Champion, and ECW World Champion before leaving WWE.

Morrison, who also went by the name Johnny Nitro, was known for his high-flying moves in the ring, often dazzling fans during ladder or TLC matches. He practiced parkour as shown by a WWE video demonstrating his moves.

That could make Morrison an ideal participant in a War Games match for the TakeOver PPV. Bringing him to NXT could also help freshen things up for the various feuds with some of their other superstars currently recovering from injuries. That includes Johnny Gargano and Velveteen Dream.

Fans will be waiting to see if John Morrison or someone else joins Team Ciampa when the pay-per-view arrives Saturday night. There’s also the other possibility he’ll appear on the bigger show, WWE’s Survivor Series on Sunday night, so stay tuned.

NXT TakeOver WarGames goes live on WWE Network Saturday night at 7/6c.