WWE NXT TakeOver Brooklyn IV results and grades: 2 new champions crowned plus Ciampa vs. Gargano

NXT TakeOver events almost always blow the WWE main roster pay-per-views out of the water, and NXT TakeOver Brooklyn IV has a lineup that promises to keep that streak alive.

Here is a look at the WWE NXT TakeOver Brooklyn IV results, as two titles changed hands on this jam-packed show.

NXT Tag Team Championship: The Undisputed Era vs. Mustache Mountain

This is almost like a rubber match between these two teams. Mustache Mountain beat The Undisputed Era for the tag team titles and then lost them back again. Now, they try to win the titles a second time while Undisputed Era tries to move on to their next challengers.

There was never any doubt that this match would kick all the butts. Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly and Tyler Bate are three of the best technical wrestlers in the company and Trent Seven isn’t that bad either.

They got a lot of time, with an 18-minute match and it was different enough from the first two matches in their series to still make fans believe that either team could win.

At the end, it was The Undisputed Era getting the win in a hard fought match. This is impressive since Strong was a late replacement a few months back for the injured Bobby Fish and the team hasn’t missed a step.

The match even set up the next contenders as the monstrous War Raiders tag team charged the ring and beat down the champions.

Winners: Undisputed Era by pinfall (4 stars)

EC3 vs. Velveteen Dream

The first match was a no-nonsense battle between some of the best wrestlers going today. This match is between two great wrestlers but it is all about the gimmicks.

Of course, Velveteen Dream has the flamboyant gimmick down pat and might be this era’s Goldust. As for EC3, he continues his fantastic “top one percenter” gimmick in WWE NXT and this match was a hidden gem.

Once again, the two men got plenty of time to tell their story and after months of Dream putting on fantastic performances but always losing — he finally got a win, by pinning EC3 with a fantastic sequence of events, ending with his top rope elbow.

It also has to be mentioned that after coming out in Hulk Hogan’s colors at the last NXT TakeOver event, at NXT TakeOver Brooklyn, Dream had a message for Vince McMahon on his tights to “call him up” to the WWE main roster.

Winner: Velveteen Dream (3 stars)

WWE NXT North American Championship: Adam Cole vs. Ricochet

While The Undisputed Era won their tag team title match, fellow member Adam Cole tried to keep the titles in the family in this title defense against Ricochet.

This should be an interesting match. Adam Cole is the closest NXT has to the next Shawn Michaels — but HBK always did better against bigger guys. Ricochet on the other hand is smaller and wrestles the Luchador style, so this match should be fun to watch — if it works.

And, it worked amazingly.

Never underestimate Ricochet — one of the most exciting wrestlers in the indie scene for many years. They put on a great match, had solid drama that made it look like either man could win, and then Ricochet shocked NXT by winning the North American title in just his second TakeOver event.

Winner and New Champion: Ricochet (4 Stars)

WWE NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

For those who don’t know, Shayna Baszler is one of Ronda Rousey’s closest friends and a member of her Four Horsewomen of MMA. She has been NXT women’s champion for a while and is just dominating the division.

Kairi Sane won the Mae Young Classic last year and has been a thorn in her side — smaller but more agile and very determined. They have each won a match against each other and this is the rubber match with the title on the line.

The match lasted 13 minutes and Baszler has proven that she has improved by leaps and bounds since arriving in NXT. However, Sane played the resilient underdog and won the NXT TakeOver Brooklyn match and is the new WWE NXT Women’s Champion.

Winner and New Champion: Kairi Sane (4 Stars)

NXT Championship Last Man Standing: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano

This was supposed to be a three-way for the WWE NXT title, but former champion Aleister Black had to undergo surgery and was pulled. Without Black, the WWE made this a Last Man Standing Match.

Gargano is still the most popular babyface in the entire WWE and Ciampa is easily the most hated heel in all of professional wrestling due to what he has done to Gargano. They have already wrestled twice this year and both matches were amazing.

This match was no different.

The WWE gave them over 30 minutes to fight, and with the WWE NXT Championship on the line, there was a lot to fight for.

This match ended similarly to the other two this year, with Gargano and Ciampa looking like they were going to kill each other before Ciampa came out on top (even in the match that Gargano won, Ciampa destroyed him after the match).

This one ended with Gargano once again going nuts at the end and making a mistake. He lowered his knee pad to hit a running knee — trying to injure Ciampa — but it took out Gargano’s knee and that helped Ciampa get to his feet first and win the match, closing out WWE NXT TakeOver Brooklyn with the title still in his possession.

Winner and Still Champion: Tommaso Ciampa (4 Stars)