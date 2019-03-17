WWE NXT superstar challenges Kurt Angle for WrestleMania retirement match

17th March 2019 11:05 AM ET

Kurt Angle came out on Monday Night Raw two weeks ago and announced he was retiring from WWE and would wrestle his last match at WrestleMania 35.

While most people believe that it will be John Cena who steps into the ring against Angle, a perfect circle since Angle is who Cena made his WWE debut against, there is a WWE NXT superstar who has stepped up and made a challenge as well.

The Bro wants to battle Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35.

This could be a really interesting match if it were to happen.

For WWE fans who don’t follow UFC, Matt Riddle was a hugely successful cage fighter in UFC and is actually ranked 3rd in UFC history for takedown defense (89.3 percent) and 8th for total strikes landed (1350).

The guy is legit.

Meanwhile, Kurt Angle is an Olympic gold medal winner in wrestling, where he won for the United States with a “broken freaking neck.”

One of the top strikers and defensive specialists in UFC history against an Olympic gold medal wrestler sells itself. Plus, there is the fact that Kurt Angle could end his career by putting someone new over.

Riddle made his debut in NXT only a few short months ago. He has done well, beating guys like Kassius Ohno and he has a North American title match against Velveteen Dream coming up.

If Angle chooses not to wrestle a veteran like John Cena and wants to put over a young talent, this could be a way to move Matt Riddle up to the main roster and make him an instant star.

Kurt Angle will announce his WrestleMania 35 opponent on Monday Night Raw this week at 8/7c on USA Network.