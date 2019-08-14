WWE NXT recap, results, and grades: Finals of NXT Breakout Tournament

This is the first NXT following a TakeOver event (Toronto II, see recap here), so this show has people not involved in that show.

Here is a look at the WWE NXT recap, results, and grades for this week’s big show.

Breezango vs. The Forgotten Sons

I love that they are using Breezango, something fans used while the main roster called them the Fashion Police. Both guys still have their gimmicks, but they are less goofy and more serious in NXT, which is appreciated.

This was Fandango’s first match back since his injury ended their main roster run.

Fandango and Tyler Breeze won the match after about five minutes when the slingshot elbow ended the match.

Winners: Breezango (** 1/2)

After showing highlights from Velveteen Dream retaining his North American title against Pete Dunne and Roderich Strong, Dunne was interviewed. He said he will win Dream’s title.

Next up were highlights from the Undisputed Era losing to the Street Profits in the tag title match. The Undisputed Era mentioned that the wrong man was pinned in the match since Bobby Fish was the legal man in the ring when Kyle O’Reilly was pinned.

Up next was a look at Io Shirai’s heel turn, and then Shayna Baszler’s title win over Mia Yim. Highlights came next from Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano.

WWE Breakout Tournament Finals: Jordan Myles vs. Cameron Grimes

The winner of this match gets a shot at the title of their choice in the future.

Cameron Grimes was Trevor Lee in Ring of Honor. Jordan Myles was ACH in Ring of Honor. This is a brawler against a high-flyer.

The crowd was not into this match, which hurt it. Both guys are known on the indies, and usually, fans love those matches, but this one fell short with the fans outside of rare spots.

The fans seemed to love seeing Jordan Myles win with the 450 splash from the top. This was a good match that deserved better from the fans.

William Regal came out after the match and gave Myles his open title contract.

Winner: Jordan Myles (***)