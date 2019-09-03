WWE NXT on USA Network premiere date: When does WWE move NXT to USA Network in Fall 2019?

Wrestling fans seemed excited when All Elite Wrestling announced they were starting their own nationwide promotion and then signed with TNT. However, things went up a notch when WWE decided to move NXT to USA Network to go head-to-head with AEW on TNT.

Here is a look at the WWE NXT on USA Network release date and what you can expect from this show.

What is the release date of WWE NXT on USA Network?

While AEW has set up an early October release date, WWE NXT was already rolling along and actually jumped out and beat them to the punch with a release date in September.

WWE NXT moves to USA Network on Sept. 18. at 8/7c, putting it head-to-head with AEW on TNT. This has fans excited because it is the first time two wrestling promotions went head-to-head on a network the size of TNT and USA Network.

It looks like the start of the Wednesday Night Wars, as both NXT and AEW share similar wrestling fans.

WWE NXT roster

The reason that WWE NXT is the perfect brand to put in competition with AEW is that they have similar wrestling talent.

While AEW has some of the top stars of the independent scene, WWE NXT has been signing the best of the indies for years now.

Names like Johnny Gargano (EVOLVE), Tomasso Ciampa (Ring of Honor), Adam Cole (Ring of Honor, PWG), Roderick Strong (Ring of Honor), Matt Riddle (UFC, EVOLVE), Kushida (Japan) and Pete Dunne (NXT UK) are top names in the company right now.

It is also the promotion that brings in the top developmental stars with names like Shayna Baszler, Velveteen Dream and Bianca Belair.

WWE also has their main roster to send in when needed, with names like Tyler Breeze, Fandango and Killian Dain sent back to help boost the roster ahead of the move to a two-hour show.

Sign up now for your Wrestling news alerts!

WWE NXT premieres on USA Network on Sept. 18.