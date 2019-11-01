WWE NXT champion Shayna Baszler arrives on SmackDown and lays out Bayley and Sasha Banks

Bayley put her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line against Nikki Cross on Friday night.

It was an eight-minute match that Bayley ended up winning, thanks to the interference from Sasha Banks. However, it wasn’t the actions of Banks and Bayley that people were talking about after the match.

Instead, it was the arrival on SmackDown on FOX of the WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Shayna Baszler.

Baszler, the long-reigning WWE NXT Women’s Champion, is one of the most dangerous heels in NXT, but she attacked Bayley and Sasha Banks on SmackDown.

SHAYNA BASZLER IS ON #SmackDown! The Queen of Spades cleans house!@QoSBaszler pic.twitter.com/1iAjYFfWjT — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) November 2, 2019

Why was Shayna Baszler on SmackDown?

The fact that Shayna Baszler arrived on SmackDown was hinted at during Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. There was a commercial there for the Survivor Series PPV and it said that, for the first time, NXT would join Raw and SmackDown at the event.

The idea was that there would be traditional Survivor Series matches and that they would include NXT superstars as well.

While most people expected it to include the men, with The Undisputed Era, Velveteen Dream, and Johnny Gargano as possibilities, it was the women who made the first move.

This is the past and present of NXT’s women in one angle.

Sasha Banks was a former NXT Women’s Champion, holding the title for 192 days. Bayley is who won the title from Banks and held it for 223 days.

However, Shayna Baszler is a two-time women’s champion in NXT and has held it for over 500 days. If she passes the 522-day mark, she will be the longest-reigning NXT Women’s Champion of all-time.

There is no word on who will represent the NXT women at WWE Survivor Series, although names like Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai, Io Shirai, Rhea Ripley, and Candice LeRae top the list.

WWE Survivor Series takes place on November 24 on WWE Network.