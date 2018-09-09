WWE news: What does Vince McMahon think of an nWo reunion outside the WWE

Hulk Hogan has been teasing a big announcement concerning the nWo and a reunion that will take place in October in Florida. However, this is not part of the WWE.

The WWE fired Hulk Hogan a few years ago after a sex tape leaked that included him making some racial slurs on it. The sex tape was not the problem, but the racial slurs are what cost Hogan his job.

Hogan is back on good terms with the WWE and is rumored to be working with the company, possibly as a representative to talk about equality to fans. There is a chance he could make an appearance in the WWE again someday.

Hulk Hogan’s nWo reunion plans

However, before that happens, Hulk Hogan announced that there would be a nWo reunion on Oct. 27 at Mango’s Tropical Café in Orlando, FL. The problem is that the WWE owns the trademark and the name nWo from their purchase of WCW.

The WWE sent a cease and desist letter to the Young Bucks to force them to stop using the “Too Sweet” hand gesture. They were forced to take down shirts with the tagline on it.

That was a nWo quote, and the Young Bucks responded by selling a Cease and Desist shirt instead.

So, how can Hogan offer a nWo reunion if he does not own the trademark?

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Hulk Hogan said that the nWo reunion has Vince McMahon’s blessing.

“I’ve heard people say otherwise, but I have a great rapport with Vince, we talked about this, and we’re acting under his blessing,” Hogan said. “The response is incredible, much greater than we expected.”

The nWo reunion will include Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash. Those are the original three members of the classic WCW faction. The ad said that this may be the last time this ever happens, but that may just be hyperbole to get more fans in the door.

What is known is that Hulk Hogan is moving forward with this nWo reunion. Heclaims that Vince McMahon – and therefore the WWE – are ok with it.