WWE news: Undertaker drops truth bomb on young talent in professional wrestling

The Undertaker is coming back for yet another huge match this weekend as he prepares to battle Triple H at the Super Show-Down in Austrailia.

On WWE Monday Night Raw this week, Shawn Michaels came to the ring to warn Kane not to get involved in the match only to see Undertaker and Kane show up.

The Brothers of Destruction then beat down HBK and The Game before standing tall to end Raw. The crowd went nuts and that segment between the four WWE legends stole the entire show.

So, what makes a segment between four wrestlers who are all between the ages of 49 and 53 steal a show away from the young talent who carry the WWE today?

According to The Undertaker, it is because they don’t seem to care about creating memorable characters.

Undertaker talks character vs. move set in the WWE

The Undertaker conducted an interview with pastor Ed Young of Fellowship Church in North Texas. This was part one of a series of interviews with the church, with the other three being with Nature Boy Ric Flair, Sting, and The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase.

When asked about today’s athletic wrestlers pulling off amazing moves in every match, The Undertaker said that is not how anyone will get over with the fans.

“It’s not about the moves — it really isn’t — it’s being able to evoke emotion in one facet or another,” Undertaker said. “You have to either make people love you or you have to make people hate you.”

The Undertaker also said that the moves today’s talent pulls off is amazing but there is a downside to them.

“I’ve seen that. I need something new,” Undertaker said. “And that’s the position they sometimes back themselves into. They have to keep upping the ante. And when you up the ante like that, then you increase your potential for injuries.”

The Undertaker also said that doing big moves won’t make anyone remember you as a wrestler. It will make them remember the moves and want to see more.

However, when a wrestler develops a character that the fans can love or hate, the fans will always remember that wrestler.

Here is the full video of the interview:

Are today’s WWE stars lacking?

There are some wrestlers today who have created personas that fans remember. No matter how many times Bray Wyatt gets buried, his character brings fans to their feet. When Finn Balor brings out the Demon, fans love it.

However, many of today’s top stars are “just wrestlers” and there is little to differentiate them outside of their move set.

In an interview with Sporting News, Kevin Nash said that seeing Undertaker and Triple H got him excited and he wants to see that match. However, he has no desire to ever see Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar wrestle again.

“No one cares about the young guys,” Nash said, questioning who you would put against The Undertaker in a match now. “Who would you put in those positions? You going to put Finn [Balor] in there versus The Undertaker? [Seth] Rollins? Who are you going to put?”

As The Undertaker said, to really get fans behind them, the current WWE stars need to create memorable characters. How many really exist in today’s wrestling world?