WWE news: The Rock’s daughter has begun training at the WWE Performance Center for possible future in wrestling

Charlotte Flair is one of the top women’s wrestlers in the WWE as a second-generation star and Natalya Neidhart is right there as well as a third-generation star.

However, the first fourth-generation female wrestling star could be on the way soon.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter Simone Johnson has begun training at the WWE Performance Center for a possible future in the WWE.

Zelina Vega was on the podcast Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia and mentioned Simone training there. Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet then confirmed that she has been training for the past few months on a part-time basis.

The reason the training is only part-time is that Simone Johnson is still in high school. The 17-year-old said in an interview back in 2017 that she saw a future for herself in professional wrestling and this is a way to get a start on it.

According to Vega, Simone credited her with making the choice to really try to make it in professional wrestling.

Outside of her career in the WWE on SmackDown Live, Vega is also playing AJ Lee in the movie Fighting With My Family, which tells the story of Paige and her family in professional wrestling.

She recounted Johnson as saying “I knew I wanted to start wrestling for sure where I saw you at RAW doing the movie.”

The Rock is excited about her prospects as well.

“I love the idea,” he told Good Morning America in an interview. “Wrestling was good to me, I started my career in Madison Square Garden. So, yeah, bring it on, she’s going to be a champ.”

Dwayne Johnson’s father was Rocky Johnson, the first black man to win a WWF tag team title. His grandfather, on his mother’s side, was High Chief Peter Maivia.

Both Johnson and Maivia were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008, with The Rock as the presenter.

According to reports, Simone Johnson plans to start to train more seriously at the WWE Performance Center once she graduates from high school.