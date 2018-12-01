WWE news: The real reason the WWE is making major scheduling changes for WrestleMania 35 weekend

The WWE has been holding a number of events over their WrestleMania weekends but when it comes to WrestleMania 35, the company is making some big scheduling changes.

Next year, the WWE is switching around their WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and the WWE NXT TakeOver event.

WWE announces WrestleMania weekend changes

In a statement the WWE sent to PWInsider, they announced that they will be reverting back to an old schedule they used to do for WrestleMania weekend, with the NXT TakeOver event on Friday night and the WWE Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

This changes things, as they were holding the NXT TakeOver event the night before WrestleMania. Now, there will be a night’s break between the TakeOver event and WrestleMania 35.

The WWE explained in their statement that they feel these changes will better serve their fans.

WWE changes its schedule for WrestleMania 35 weekend https://t.co/VrYa996MP0 pic.twitter.com/XayB4wPJU4 — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) December 1, 2018

The real reason the WWE is making WrestleMania weekend changes

However, there is another reason for this — and it is also helpful to fans, although the WWE won’t mention it in an official statement.

Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling set up their GI Supercard at Madison Square Garden on WrestleMania 35 weekend.

The WWE tried to strongarm Madison Square Garden into canceling the show but Ring of Honor stood up for itself and the card will go on as planned. It is scheduled for Saturday night, April 6, and was going head-to-head with NXT TakeOver only a few miles away.

Now, fans can attend NXT TakeOver on Friday night and the G1 Supercard on Saturday night. Fans who want to attend the WWE Hall of Fame are not likely the same fans who would attend the Supercard. But, ROH and New Japan share the same fans as NXT.

WWE NXT TakeOver Brooklyn will take place on April 5 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The WWE Hall of Fame will take place on April 6 at the Barclays Center. WrestleMania 35 will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on April 7.

All three will air live on the WWE Network.