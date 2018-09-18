WWE news: The real reason Lio Rush became Bobby Lashley’s manager on Monday Night Raw

Lio Rush made his WWE debut a few months back on 205 Live and quickly became one of the most exciting superstars on the roster.

However, Rush is one of the best athletes in the WWE, albeit young, and it looks like the company wants to give him a bigger presence moving forward.

As they showed on Monday Night Raw this week, Lio Rush is the new manager for Bobby Lashley.

Bobby Lashley called Lio Rush his gold, and Rush said that every great legend needs a great manager — using a word that Vince McMahon grew to hate, despite having legends like Bobby Heenan selling so many tickets in the past.

He also isn’t the first 205 Live superstar to make his way over to Monday Night Raw as a manager. Drake Maverick debuted a few weeks back as the new manager of the Authors of Pain.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon is starting to come around to the importance of managers once again. There were many wrestlers in the past who never would have made it without a manager to talk for them, and the Authors of Pain fits that role.

Bobby Lashley is a little different because he is a huge star in the WWE but — like Brock Lesnar — he is not best known for his talking and it sometimes hurts him when he tries to come across as a legitimate tough guy but is so soft spoken.

Lio Rush is not only a hugely exciting star to watch in the ring on 205 Live but he is also a brash and arrogant young man who is great at talking smack.

He might be the perfect man to push stories forward while Lashley can just work on beating people up in the ring.