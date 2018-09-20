WWE news: The real reason Kane is coming to the WWE Super Show-Down in Australia

When Glenn “Kane” Jacobs was running for the mayor of Knox County in Tennessee, his rival insulted him for working in the WWE during his campaign.

However, like all political candidates, he continued to work his job to make a living while running for office. That is what the WWE is to Jacobs – a job.

However, Jacobs said that if he won, he would be a full-time mayor.

Less than one month later, The Undertaker came out on WWE Monday Night Raw and said that he was bringing his brother, Kane, with him to Australia for his WWE Super-Show match against Triple H.

So, what changed in that time, and why is Kane coming back to the WWE at all?

First, the real reason that Kane will be able to appear on the WWE Network for the WWE Super Show-Down is that, according to WBIR in Knox County, the WWE is donating $100,000 to the Knoxville Public Safety Foundation.

While some might consider this a payoff to allow Jacobs to take time away from his work as mayor to spend a day at his old job, that is not the case.

The WWE Super-Show Down is on Saturday, October 6, in Australia. Jacobs can fly to Australia, take part in the show, fly back and be back in the mayor’s office when they reopen on Monday.

It is not that different than taking a golfing weekend when the public offices are closed.

Actually, it is different because instead of paying Jacobs for appearing as Kane, the WWE will send the money to Knox County to benefit the Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and University of Tennessee’s Police Department.

But, why is the WWE bringing back Kane? The WWE rumors indicate that they want the Brothers of Destruction (Undertaker and Kane) to battle DX (Triple H and Shawn Michaels) in Saudi Arabia in November.

With Australia and Saudi Arabia so important financially and Shawn Michaels breaking his promise to come out of retirement, having the Brothers of Destruction in one final match could be a huge draw – well worth the money donated to Knox County.