WWE news: The real reason Brock Lesnar returned at Hell in a Cell 2018, future plans for the former Universal Champion

When the news broke yesterday that Brock Lesnar was backstage at Hell in a Cell 2018 walking around, it surprised many fans.

Then, during the Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman match inside the Hell in a Cell structure, Brock Lesnar made his WWE return and beat up both men to cause the match to end with no winner.

Most fans were surprised because they thought that Brock Lesnar was gone, at least until he finished up his upcoming UFC commitments.

However, it turns out that his return was planned all along.

Wrestling Observer Radio was on the air last night and reports that Lesnar was always scheduled to show up at Hell in a Cell and the finish to the match was always planned to be a no-decision.

According to Dave Meltzer, this was something worked out a while back, and it might have been what the closed-door meeting before SummerSlam 2018 was all about.

While Brock Lesnar is still supposed to fight UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier next year, he is also booked to wrestle for the WWE later this year.

According to reports, Brock Lesnar is supposed to compete at the next WWE show in Saudi Arabia. That should be a monster card because that is also where Shawn Michaels is supposed to come out of retirement for a tag team match.

The early WWE rumors indicate that there will be a three-way match for the WWE Universal Championship at that event against Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar. This would be Lesnar’s guaranteed rematch.