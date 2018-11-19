WWE News: The real reason AJ Styles lost the WWE Championship to Daniel Bryan

When Daniel Bryan beat AJ Styles last week on SmackDown Live and went into Survivor Series as the new WWE champion, it shocked the WWE Universe.

Many fans were excited to see Styles and Brock Lesnar battle once again, but luckily Daniel Bryan gave Lesnar one of the best matches the big man has had since he returned to the WWE at Survivor Series.

But, where was AJ Styles?

We review the WWE Survivor Series PPV, looking at both the storylines and the match quality of the show Posted by Wrestling news and rumors: WWE and more on Sunday, November 18, 2018

The real reason AJ Styles lost the WWE world title

Interestingly, the real reason AJ Styles lost the WWE Championship to Daniel Bryan was that Styles wanted to lose the title.

Many fans thought that the WWE was pushing AJ Styles to eventually surpass CM Punk’s title reign length and erase that from their record books. However, that isn’t the reason.

Fightful reported that AJ Styles asked the WWE to let him lose the WWE Championship because the grind of defending it year-round was taking time away from his family.

Not only that, but AJ Styles has yet to come to an agreement on a new contract with the WWE and is negotiating for a reduced schedule before he agrees to sign on to stick with the company.

AJ Styles wants a reduced schedule

Since it was reported that AJ Styles wanted to lose the WWE Championship to Daniel Bryan because he valued his family more than being the top champion on SmackDown Live, it makes sense that he has some other demands for a new contract.

According to the reports, Styles wants a reduced schedule, similar to the one that Randy Orton wrestles under.

The good news is that this does not mean fewer appearances on television or pay-per-view events or even the ridiculous demands of Brock Lesnar’s schedule.

Instead, Styles wants to compete at fewer non-televised live house shows. This would allow him to spend more time with his wife and kids, which is something he has made clear is the priority in his life.

As successful as AJ Styles has been, there is no doubt that the WWE will accommodate these requests for the 41-year-old wrestler.