WWE news: Superstar Zelina Vega shares story of losing her father on 9/11, reveals response from Vince McMahon at SmackDown this week (VIDEO)

When people watch the WWE, they see larger than life characters doing crazy things. However, Zelina Vega is proof that these are real people playing characters and deserve respect when not on camera.

Vega is the manager for the evil Andrade Cien Almas on WWE SmackDown Live and she is vindictive and just as evil as well.

However, behind-the-curtain, Zelina Vega is Thea Megan Trinidad, a 27-year-old athlete from New York City who lost her father in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

In an exclusive interview with WWE.com, Vega explained how her father Michael Angel Trinidad called her mother from the burning building on 9/11.

He was on the 103rd floor and he told her mother that he wasn’t making it out but he wanted her to know that he loved her and asked her to let the kids know that he loved them all.

Zelina Vega was 10-years-old on that day and said that she never asked to speak to him and never had a chance to say goodbye.

Here is the full interview from WWE.com.

Zelina said that wrestling and the WWE was something that she and her father shared a love with and when she was around 15 or 16, she realized that was what she wanted to do.

She went on to say that The Rock was her dad’s favorite wrestler and she said that she feels really honored that Dwayne Johnson now knows her dad’s name. She said that her entire career was about doing this for her dad.

The video was released on 9/11 and Zelina Vega appeared on WWE SmackDown Live later that night to perform in front of the fans.

After WWE SmackDown Live, Renee Young sat down and spoke to her again about 9/11. Vega said that it hit her harder since this was the first time she has not been around any family on that day but honoring her dad at the show meant so much to her.

Vega said that she walked by Triple H and he asked how she was doing. He said that he knows her dad is proud and he is proud of her as well.

Then, right before she went to the ring, Vince McMahon gave her a hug as well and she said performing on 9/11 in honor of her dad was the greatest gift of all.

If anything, these are the kinds of things that prove that these are real people, and while they play heroes and villains in the WWE, there is so much more to them than that.