WWE news: Stone Cold Steve Austin gives his pick for the greatest wrestler of all-time

Stone Cold Steve Austin is active on Twitter and while he doesn’t do too much on there, he sometimes responds to fans.

One fan offered up a gif of Stone Cold flipping Nature Boy Ric Flair the bird. Along with the gif, the fan said that Austin thought Flair was “#1.”

Austin saw the gif and comment and chose to respond.

According to the WWE Hall of Fame superstar, he considers Ric Flair the GOAT (greatest of all-time). He then said that was the bottom line, which played off Austin’s old tagline.

Flair is the GOAT. And that’s the bottom line. @WWE RT @DeVon_FNMfan2K8: @PWGifs @steveaustinBSR @RicFlairNatrBoy Looks like Steve Austin thinks Flair is #1!!! — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) September 7, 2018

When it comes to fans choosing the greatest wrestlers of all-time, most ignore anything before the ‘80s and look at wrestlers starting in that boom era forward.

That sadly leaves out deserving names like Nature Boy Buddy Rogers, Lou Thesz, Andre the Giant and — most importantly — Bruno Sammartino.

The so-called “Mount Rushmore of Professional Wrestling” includes a mix of the following names: Nature Boy Ric Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Hulk Hogan and John Cena.

While there are cases for names like Macho Man Randy Savage, it is those five wrestlers that sit on the top of most fans’ lists — with Cena usually the odd man out.

When one of those five men points to one of the others and calls him the greatest, it is a good time to sit up and take notice.

Steve Austin considers Ric Flair the best of all-time and, coming from the Texas Rattlesnake, that is very high praise.