WWE news: Stone Cold Steve Austin explains why NXT is better than the WWE

Stone Cold Steve Austin was talking to Sean “X-Pac” Waltman on the Steve Austin Show podcast and the two started to talk about WWE NXT.

For the last few years, there is a consensus that almost every NXT TakeOver event delivers fantastic wrestling action that often surpasses everything that happens on the WWE pay-per-views that take place the same weekend.

Even WrestleMania fails to deliver when matched up with the NXT TakeOver event from the night before. That was proven again with NXT TakeOver Brooklyn the night before SummerSlam this year.

Waltman said that the thing that makes NXT better than the WWE is the fact that it is not oversaturated. He said that NXT TakeOver and SummerSlam were like night and day to him.

“It’s like [NXT] know their fanbase,” Waltman said. “It’s a little bit [of a] different fanbase and it’s easier for [NXT] to cater to them because they’re not trying to, I think maybe, cater to everyone and every demographic.”

He then said that he likes how WWE NXT presents their storylines better.

Stone Cold Steve Austin, who has been known to stand up for the WWE and defend them constantly, agreed with Waltman’s assessment.

Austin than added why he likes NXT better than the WWE right now.

“They are both under the same umbrella, it’s WWE, it’s sports entertainment. It ain’t pro wrestling anymore,” Austin said. “And to me, NXT, yeah, it’s kind of like a throwback.”

Austin said that NXT can cater to their audience and the WWE tries to play to so many different types of people that the storylines end up convoluted.

It also explains why names like Tyler Breeze, The Revival, Insanity and more get called up to the main roster and then end up lost with no push at all.

NXT knew how to sell them to their audience and the WWE main roster can’t figure out how to sell a niche performer to the mainstream crowds.