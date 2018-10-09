WWE news: Shawn Michaels comes out of retirement and announces return on Monday Night Raw

After The Undertaker beat Shawn Michaels at WWE WrestleMania 26 in a match where the loser had to retire, HBK respected the decision and remained away from professional wrestling.

Along the way, Michaels passed on dream matches — the biggest being one against his former student Daniel Bryan when Bryan was feuding with Triple H.

However, on WWE Monday Night Raw this week, Michaels officially came out of retirement and announced that he will return to the ring to wrestle again.

Sadly, it isn’t a WWE dream match that Michaels will be returning for at all. Instead, he will go back on his word where he told fans he would never wrestle again to compete against two men he had countless matches against over his career.

In Saudi Arabia at the WWE Crown Jewel on Nov. 2, Shawn Michaels and Triple H will reform Degeneration X to battle The Undertaker and Kane — the Brothers of Destruction.

This match came about due to the aftermath of the WWE Super Show-Down match between Undertaker and Triple H in Austrailia on Saturday. Michaels cheated to help Triple H win and after all four men stood in the ring holding each other’s hands up, the Brothers of Destruction went on a rampage.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels opened up Monday Night Raw and told the WWE Universe that they have no respect now for Undertaker and Kane after the Austrailia show (since, you know, HBK cheating was ok). Of course, they are Degeneration X and their entire career as that faction was based on respecting no one, so that plays into it.

This means that Degeneration X vs. The Brothers of Destruction will likely be the main event at the WWE Crown Jewel, although that show will also see Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles for the world title.

While DX vs. The Brothers of Destruction is not a dream match, there have also been rumors that Shawn Michaels might be in for some more matches against some different names. Since he has already gone back on his word to stay retired, he might as well give fans at least one dream match or two.