WWE News: Ronda Rousey talks retirement in emotional video

Ronda Rousey has now been in the WWE for 10 months and is just over seven months removed from her first match and she is already talking retirement.

Rousey came from the world of the UFC, where she would work out and train for bursts before she fought in the Octagon, which was usually only a couple of fights a year.

However, with the WWE, Ronda Rousey works for a company that puts on shows every week with major pay-per-views every month — and it appears to be weighing on her.

Ronda Rousey says she can’t wrestle forever

Ronda Rousey looks like she loves her job. She has a giant smile on her face everytime she walks to the ring, even when she needs to flip the switch and go angry once she gets there.

Rousey is a life-long fan of Rowdy Roddy Piper, a guy who used to travel the roads working over 300 shows a year. Rowdy Ronda Rousey doesn’t get anywhere close to that, but she also isn’t used to the schedule of a full-time job like the WWE.

Rousey owns a ranch and has a lot of animals. She recently posted a video talking about coming home from her WWE obligations and finding out that a goat she has raised since it was a baby was attacked and eaten by coyotes while she was away.

This was part of the question and answer sessions that Ronda Rousey delivers for her fans on her YouTube channel. Rousey was extremely emotional when talking about it.

She was in tears talking about the goat and it is clear that she loves her animals. Being away and then coming home to see that she wasn’t there to protect it devastated her.

She talked about how much she loved the goat, calling it her little baby and then dropped this bombshell.

“Sometimes I feel like I can’t do it all. I have to pick one thing,” Rousey said. “I can’t wrestle forever because I feel like I’m failing my family….It’s rough.”

What is next for Ronda Rousey in the WWE?

Fans shouldn’t expect for Ronda Rousey to leave anytime soon, though.

The WWE Raw Women’s Champion said that she wouldn’t be leaving home all the time unless she was doing something that she really enjoys and loves.

However, this won’t be a long-term commitment from Rousey because she said that all the energy she devotes to the WWE is energy she takes away from her family.

Up next, Ronda Rousey will head into the WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view in December to battle Nia Jax.