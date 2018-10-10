WWE news: Rey Mysterio return match announced for next week’s SmackDown Live

Rey Mysterio signed a new two-year contract to return to the WWE and will make his big return at the SmackDown 1000 anniversary show next week.

Not only that, but the WWE announced on SmackDown Live tonight that Rey Mysterio will not only return but have his first match back with the WWE next week as well.

Not only that, but it will be a dream match for WWE fans.

For the first time in the WWE, Rey Mysterio will battle Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown 1000.

The match is part of the WWE building to the Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia event and the World Cup they plan to hold there. On Monday Night Raw, John Cena and Kurt Angle were named the first two entrants in it.

On SmackDown Live, Jeff Hardy beat Samoa Joe and Randy Orton beat Big Show to qualify for it.

This is an eight-man tournament that will take place at the Crown Jewel and the winner of the Mysterio vs. Shinsuke match will also take part in it.

A win over Shinsuke could not only get Mysterio into the Saudi Arabia event but also put him in line for a possible United States title match in the future.

Barring injury, Rey Mysterio signed to work with the WWE for the next two years, with his contract expiring a short time after SummerSlam in 2020.

Also returning to SmackDown 1000 are Batista and Ric Flair in an Evolution reunion, The Undertaker and Kane in a special showing, and rumors of an appearance by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as well.