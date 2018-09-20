WWE News: Rey Mysterio finally signs a contract to return to the WWE

Ever since Rey Mysterio was a surprise entrant in the 2018 Royal Rumble, there have been WWE rumors that he would officially be back with the company soon.

However, outside of another one-shot at the Saudi Arabia Royal Rumble event a few months later, Mysterio never signed a deal and kept working the indies.

When Rey appeared at the All-In pay-per-view, the WWE rumors started up again, stating that event could have been his last one before his return.

Mysterio even said after All-In that he was just waiting on the WWE to call him to make his return.

However, last week Mysterio said there had never been a contract offer, although he wanted to return at some point in the future.

Until now.

PWInsider reported that Rey Mysterio has finally agreed to a contract for his WWE return. According to the site, the deal is for two years.

The site also reported that Rey only wanted an 18-month deal for some reason but the WWE pushed for the two years and got that deal.

For his part, Mysterio did add a clause into the new WWE contract that allows him to give his notice after 18 months if he wants to leave.

18 months would end his deal right around WrestleMania in 2020.

Rey Mysterio, 43, is a two-time WWE world champion, one-time WWE Champion, three-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion, two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, four-time WWE tag team champion and the winner of the 2006 Royal Rumble.