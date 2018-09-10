WWE news: Renee Young officially becomes first ever female full-time Monday Night Raw announcer

Renee Young broke barriers a few weeks ago when she became the first woman to ever announce a full episode of WWE Monday Night Raw alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

Now, two weeks later she has moved up to a permanent spot on that announcing team.

An official WWE press release reports that Renee Young will replace Jonathan Coachman. Coachman returned to the WWE less than a year ago and he will now switch places with Young as the host of the Kickoff panels for WWE PPVs.

“WWE today announced two changes to its broadcasting team, naming Renee Young as the first woman to join the Monday Night Raw broadcast booth full time and Jonathan Coachman as the new host of WWE’s pay-per-view kickoff shows.”

Young started her career as a sports host for The Score in Canada before signing on with the WWE.

After that, Young began working as a backstage interviewer before moving on to work as part of the commentating team on WWE NXT programming. She also worked on SmackDown Live for a short time and some of the WWE B-shows as well.

However, when Young took over for Coachman a few weeks ago, while he was working another sporting event, it broke the wall down for female commentators on the longest running show in WWE history.

Now, Renee Young will be part of the three-person announce team permanently.

Renee Young will also call the action at the Mae Young Classic and will work as the commentator in the upcoming all women’s pay-per-view event Evolution.

On her first night calling the action on a Monday Night Raw two weeks ago, she said the most exciting moment was calling the return of her husband Dean Ambrose.

Last week she was there calling the action when Ambrose and The Shield were beaten down by the WWE locker room.

From this point on, that will be normal for Renee Young in the WWE.