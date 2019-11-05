WWE news: Randy Orton reportedly signs new deal

Randy Orton’s WWE contract was set to expire in 2020 and he has been hinting at things recently concerning AEW.

Orton even posted a photo of himself next to a sign that said “Elite” and tagged several WWE superstars whose contracts were expiring soon, as well as AEW superstars Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho.

Of course, the top of the chain in AEW (Cody Rhodes, Young Bucks, Kenny Omega) is known as The Elite.

The names that Orton tagged in that post included Luke Harper, who has made it clear he is planning to leave WWE at the end of his contract, and The Revival, who has been unhappy for a while until a recent tag title push.

Orton also tagged Elias and NXT talent Riddick Moss.

Many people thought Randy Orton, who has been with WWE since he started his career, was going to leave and try something new toward the end of his career.

Orton and Cody have a long history, with both men working together early in Cody’s career when they were part of Legacy.

Now, it appears that it was either Orton just messing around or he was angling to push WWE for a new contract.

Randy Orton new WWE contract

PWInsider (via 411mania) reported that Randy Orton has signed a new contract to remain with WWE.

While the details are unknown, reports indicate that the new contract locks Randy Orton to WWE for multiple years. At the age of 39, Orton will likely retire as a member of the WWE roster.

The report also indicates that signing Randy Orton to remain in the company was a “priority” for WWE.

Randy Orton is now part of the Monday Night Raw brand and has gotten involved in the ridiculous feud between Bobby Lashley and Rusev, taking the side of the heel.

WWE Monday Night Raw airs on USA Network at 8/7c.