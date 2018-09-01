WWE news: Owen Hart’s widow finally allows him in the Hall of Fame

One of the biggest omissions from the WWE Hall of Fame is “The Black Heart” Owen Hart.

His own brother Bret “The Hitman” Hart has said on numerous occasions that Owen not being in the WWE Hall of Fame is a crime. However, it is not the WWE’s fault that he is not in there.

Owen Hart died in the ring. It was a fluke accident that caused him to drop from the ceiling and break his neck on the corner turnbuckle before a pay-per-view match.

Hart’s widow Martha Hart still blames the WWE for the death and as she owns all rights to Owen and his career, she has refused to allow the WWE to celebrate his career with enshrinement into the WWE Hall of Fame.

With that said, Martha Hart has made it clear this is not about erasing Owen Hart from professional wrestling – but just her sticking it to the company that she feels killed her husband and the father of her children.

To prove this, Martha Hart allowed the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame to induct Owen Hart into their establishment. On July 28, Hart entered the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame posthumously.

This is the National Wrestling Hall of Fame at the Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo and this year’s class included Booker T, the late Bruiser Brody, former UFC and NWA champion Dan Severn, author Koji Miyamoto and two-time NCAA champion Ben Askren.

Almost as a slam on the WWE, Martha Hart then posed with Owen Hart’s plaque from the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Martha Hart holding her husband’s Hall of Fame plaque. Owen Hart was inducted posthumously into the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame on July 28. pic.twitter.com/ECYLzMKbFo — Dan Gable Museum (@wrestlingmuseum) August 28, 2018

Whether or not Owen Hart ever makes it into the WWE Hall of Fame, fans can actually visit the Dan Gable Museum and see that he has been recognized in a legitimate Hall of Fame after all.