WWE news on who knew Brock Lesnar was returning at Money in the Bank

When Brock Lesnar’s music hit and he ran to the ring to win the Money in the Bank ladder match last night, some of the wrestlers looked very surprised.

There is a reason for that. The wrestlers involved in the match were not told that it was Brock Lesnar who was going to come out to win the match.

PWInsider reports that the original plan was for either Mustafa Ali or Drew McIntyre to win the briefcase and WWE could elevate them straight to the top with the win.

Plans changed.

The wrestlers went into the Money in the Bank ladder match with one instruction in mind. Mustafa Ali would climb to the top of the ladder and someone’s music would start, with that wrestler coming out and knocking Ali off the ladder to win the briefcase.

The expression on Ali’s face was that of total surprise when Lesnar’s music hit and the look on Randy Orton’s face after the match was a shade of frustration.

Randy Orton's face tells the story. Wrestlers beat their bodies up in the men's Money In the Bank match only to have Brock Lesnar win the briefcase without taking a bump. pic.twitter.com/xjSnk6ITui — WrestlingNews.co – WWE News (@WrestlingNewsCo) May 20, 2019

Seven wrestlers put their body through hell in the match and then Brock Lesnar ran in from out of nowhere to grab the briefcase and take that push out of the grasp of those wrestlers.

PWInsider revealed that very few people knew Brock Lesnar was coming and he was hidden away from all wrestlers through the show. By keeping him hidden, no spoilers could leak, and by keeping him a secret from the wrestlers, their surprise could be more realistic.

Those not involved in the match were told that Mustafa Ali was winning Money in the Bank to keep it a secret, as well.

Brock Lesnar is in Albany, New York, the sight of tonight’s Monday Night Raw and is expected to appear on the show.

