WWE news: Nikki Bella explains the real reason that she broke up with John Cena

One of the biggest storylines this year for WWE fans was a real-life story that played out on Total Bellas between Nikki Bella and John Cena. While many WWE fans thought it was all faked to bring in ratings to Total Bellas, Nikki has said that is not true in any way whatsoever.

Bella spoke to Page Six and denied that the entire breakup was staged for Total Bellas. She said that a wedding would have boosted the ratings more than a breakup.

“I would never fake a break-up,” Nikki said in the interview. “When people keep questioning it, it actually makes your heart ache even more.”

The problem is that Nikki and Cena hid the fact that they broke up for months from both fans and other WWE superstars. The thought is that they hid it to help promote the Total Bellas show.

Even interviews with the two after the breakup — when people still thought they were together — made it sound like they were trying to make it work. Cena even admitted in an interview that he would agree to have kids with Nikki since that was the biggest problem between the two.

However, their problems were deeper than that and Nikki Bella explained the real reason that she broke up with John Cena.

“One person had to sacrifice their career, but I’m not willing to do that,” Bella said. “I’m just not the girl who hangs out on set. I have my own career. I want to be one of Forbes’ top entrepreneurs.”

With that said, Nikki Bella admitted that her career goals were more important to her than her relationship and possible marriage to John Cena. Her career trumped any love she might have had for the WWE superstar.

Bella also admitted that her lifelong dream to be a mother is also on hold now. She called her sister Brie Bella’s daughter Birdie the best form of birth control.

“Here I was dying to be a mom,” Nikki said. “Now I want to push it back. Can my clock tick until my 40s?”