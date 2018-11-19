WWE news: Nia Jax uses Becky Lynch’s injury to further her career

When Nia Jax punched Becky Lynch in the face on WWE Monday Night Raw last week, it ruined one of the most anticipated matches for the Survivor Series tonight.

Of course, as everyone knows, professional wrestling is pre-determined and it requires everyone working together to ensure that no one is legitimately injured. That did not happen on Raw as Nia Jax delivered a real punch.

That resulted in Becky Lynch ending up with a broken nose and a concussion and she had to pull out of the match tonight with Ronda Rousey.

There are a lot of rumors that indicate that there is backstage heat on Nia Jax after ruining that much-anticipated match.

However, Nia Jax is calling herself the Facebreaker now to promote herself — despite the fact that it was due to her own neglect and sloppy moves.

Now, Survivor Series will see Charlotte Flair taking on Ronda Rousey tonight, as Flair will replace her frienemy in the match. Also, Nia Jax is part of Team Raw with her new partner Tamina Snuka, Mickie James, and the recently added Bayley and Sasha Banks.

When Nia Jax came out to the ring of the match, the fans loudly booed her and Michael Cole even mentioned the title “Facebreaker” making it look like the WWE is behind this new nickname.

To make it worse, Nia Jax was the final survivor and winner of the match, meaning the WWE is rewarding her for the dangerous work on Monday Night Raw.

Watch Survivor Series tonight on the WWE Network.