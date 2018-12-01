WWE news: More matches added to TLC PPV for December

The WWE added three more matches to their upcoming Tables, Ladders and Chairs (TLC) pay-per-view and announced them online rather than on Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live this past week.

Two of the new matches added were singles matches for Raw superstars and a tag team match with SmackDown Live superstars was added as well.

New Matches for WWE TLC

Elias will battle Bobby Lashley in one and Finn Balor will battle Drew McIntyre. Both of those feuds have been brewing on Monday Night Raw as part of the Baron Corbin storyline.

The second match added was a title match.

The Bar will put their SmackDown Live tag team titles on the line in a triple threat match against The New Day and The Usos.

There is no word on if any of these three new matches will be special stipulations based on the tables, ladders or chairs gimmicks.

The WWE TLC card so far

These three new WWE TLC matches now build up the total of matches to nine matches — but only one of them has added a TLC stipulation so far.

That match is for the WWE SmackDown Live women’s championship. Becky Lynch will put her title on the line in a three-way match against Charlotte Flair and Asuka and it will be a TLC match, which means tables, ladders and chairs are all legal to use.

Ronda Rousey will defend her Raw women’s title against Nia Jax as well.

The WWE Championship is also on the line with Daniel Bryan defending it against AJ Styles. That match will also likely end up with some stipulation as well.

Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental title is also one of the biggest feuds in the WWE so expect that to pick up a stipulation as well.

The WWE Mixed Match Challenge will have its finals at WWE TLC as well.

Finally, there is one announced match that is yet to be guaranteed. Braun Strowman is supposed to battle Baron Corbin. If Braun wins, he gets a Universal title shot at the Royal Rumble. If he loses, Baron Corbin is the permanent general manager of Monday Night Raw.

However, after Braun Strowman’s elbow surgery, his availability is up in question.

WWE TLC takes place on December 14 on the WWE Network.