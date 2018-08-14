WWE news: Monday Night Raw makes Renee Young the first ever female commentator to work an entire Raw this week

WWE Monday Night Raw has aired 1,316 episodes of Monday Night Raw since it made its debut in 1993. After all those episodes and 25 years on the air, this week was the first time that Raw ever used a female commentator for the entire episode with Renee Young.

The WWE has used female commentators for entire broadcasts before, with Renee Young herself working WWE NXT shows. However, the flagship show of Monday Night Raw has only used male commentators through its first 25 years.

That all changed this week.

Jonathan Coachman is the third man on Monday Night Raw, working with lead announcer Michael Cole and color commentator Corey Graves. However, Coachman often takes weeks off due to his other sports commentating duties.

Normally, it is Booker T who works in his place and other weeks there have been names like David Otunga or Jerry Lawler working the booth. This week, the WWE made the move to put Renee Young there and broke down one more barrier for female WWE superstars.

“This means a lot to me – to be able to open the doors for more women to be able to get this ball rolling, get our voices out there and have us finally be heard,” Young said about the opportunity.

Renee Young joined the WWE in 2012 after working as a sportscaster for three years for The Score Television Network.

She started out as a backstage interviewer and eventually worked her way to commentating on WWE NXT. It started as her commentating during women’s matches but she soon became the full-time color commentator on NXT for months.

Next, Young got the chance to work as the color commentator for WWE Superstars, which lasted for six months. She also got the chance to host a post-show on the WWE Network following SmackDown Live.

The move was met with excitement all around the WWE. Stephenie McMahon tweeted that she couldn’t wait to see Renee Young get this chance and Triple H tweeted that her passion and dedication led her to this historic moment.

Her passion and dedication have gotten her to this historic moment …. tonight @ReneeYoungWWE becomes the first woman to ever call an entire episode of Monday Night #Raw. Congratulations! #WellDeserved pic.twitter.com/LiseXAf0D5 — Triple H (@TripleH) August 13, 2018

Even Paul Heyman said that this was well deserved and that Renee Young was “most worthy” to get this opportunity.

I applaud @WWE for the decision to have @ReneeYoungWWE sit in this coming Monday as a guest commentator on #RAW. The entire program has just been handed an instant upgrade. Bravo! A most worthy recipient of this extraordinary opportunity! https://t.co/ct3xOXt6IO — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) August 9, 2018

This also gave Renee Young the opportunity to work as a commentator when her husband Dean Ambrose made his WWE return at the end of Monday Night Raw to help Seth Rollins clear the ring of Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.