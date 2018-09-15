WWE news: Matt Riddle slams UFC head Dana White, teases future match at NXT TakeOver: War Games II

Former UFC star Matt Riddle proved to be one of the biggest upcoming stars in professional wrestling in EVOLVE and showed up at NXT TakeOver Brooklyn to show fans he had finally signed with the WWE.

It was a huge move for Riddle, who was basically fired from the UFC after failing numerous drug tests (he likes his marijuana). After he left the UFC, president Dana White came out in an interview and called him a loser and a “dummy”.

In that interview, Dana White talked about how they drug test in the “real world” too, and he asked where Riddle thought he’d be able to go to make $100,000 a year in the real world.

Riddle took to Twitter last week, posting a clip of that part of the interview immediately followed with footage of the WWE introducing him to the crowd at NXT TakeOver Brooklyn.

Hey Dana remember that time you fired me and talked all that shit on me to the world and called me a loser? I just wanted to say thank you for everything dummy 😂😂😂 #bro #kingofbros #splx #stallion #wwe #nxt #ufc #danawhite pic.twitter.com/y5yH6POwKw — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) September 8, 2018

Riddle followed up with a thank you to Dana White — “for everything dummy” — followed by laughter emojis and the hashtags #bro and #kingofbros.

It was funny, but Matt Riddle has to be careful because the WWE does drug test and marijuana is an offense that comes with a suspension there.

With that in mind, the WWE seems to have a big plan for the introduction of Matt Riddle to the WWE world.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea might be for Matt Riddle to face Kassius Ohno at NXT TakeOver: War Games II in November.

This is a perfect debut match as the two men competed in EVOLVE against each other and Ohno is someone who has proven to have the desire to put over young talent.

Matt Riddle has already started training for his WWE debut at the WWE Performance Center and will fulfill his final indie date on Sept. 30 for PROGRESS Wrestling in London.

NXT TakeOver: War Games II will take place on November 17 in Los Angeles.