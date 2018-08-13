WWE news: Kevin Owens promises a new WWE Universal Champion at SummerSlam this weekend

Kevin Owens was featured in a video talking about the excitement of SummerSlam this weekend and promised that there would be a new WWE Universal Champion crowned at the event.

The interesting thing is that Kevin Owens is not involved in the WWE Universal Championship match at SummerSlam.

However, with that said, there is a lot of intrigue heading into SummerSlam, which takes place in New York City and will air on the WWE Network.

The biggest match on the card features Brock Lesnar defending his WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. It will only be Lesnar’s third televised match since April — and all three were title matches against Reigns (he has wrestled on house shows as well).

In the video, shot at a live house show in Virginia, Kevin Owens said that there will finally be a champion people can be proud of crowned at SummerSlam this Sunday. He was talking about himself.

The way this would work is that Kevin Owens is battling Braun Strowman at SummerSlam also. Strowman is the current Money in the Bank briefcase holder. However, he put that briefcase on the line in his match against Owens.

If Owens wins the match in any way — pinfall, submission, count out or disqualification — he wins the briefcase. Inside the briefcase is a contract that allows the holder a world title match anywhere at any time.

There have been WWE rumors that the Money in the Bank briefcase will come into effect no matter who wins the WWE Universal Championship match at SummerSlam.

Whether Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar wins the match, many WWE fans expect Braun Strowman to come down and cash in and win the title after the match ends.

The video above has Kevin Owens showing his confidence that he will win the briefcase and made it clear that he has every intention of cashing it at SummerSlam as well.

WWE SummerSlam takes place on Sunday night, August 19, and will air on the WWE Network.