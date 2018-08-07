WWE news: Huge superstar preparing for return from injury before SummerSlam

The WWE is preparing for SummerSlam, which takes place just two weeks from now. The card is stacked but there is one more wrestler that might still find his name added to the show, and the WWE might finally be ready to reveal the Dean Ambrose return.

Dean Ambrose has been out of action since late 2017 with a triceps injury that required surgery. He was seen at the Performance Center in June and was rehabbing the injury in Birmingham, AL.

According to PWInsider, Ambrose is finally ready to return from his injury. The site indicates that the WWE wanted him to return in August and that the return might finally happen at the SummerSlam pay-per-view.

With two weeks to go before the SummerSlam event, the WWE will need to bring him back this week or next, unless they want him to be a surprise entrant in one of the matches or interfere in a match on the show.

The most obvious place for the Dean Ambrose WWE return would be during the Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler match for the Intercontinental Championship.

Per PWInsider. Dean Ambrose's WWE return is imminent. pic.twitter.com/qAoXhwltTB — PWM (@ProWrestlingMag) August 6, 2018

Before the Dean Ambrose injury, there was a SHIELD reunion and he and Rollins were working as a tag team. With Ziggler having Drew McIntyre as his second, and him interfering all the time in matches, Rollins bringing in Ambrose to have his back makes a lot of sense.

It also opens the chance for Ambrose to possibly turn heel after years of working as a face — something many fans have been asking for since the SHIELD originally broke up. Many compared Ambrose to someone like Jake “The Snake” Roberts or Rowdy Roddy Piper when the SHIELD was a unit in the WWE.

WWE SummerSlam takes place on Sunday night, August 19, on the WWE Network, and it might finally be time for the Dean Ambrose return.